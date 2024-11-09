TFB Advisors LLC Sells 1,097 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

TFB Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,769,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,619,000 after buying an additional 125,091 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 292.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,531,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,435 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 86,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SDVY opened at $38.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $39.03.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.1383 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.