TFB Advisors LLC Has $496,000 Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

TFB Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.29.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ STLD opened at $148.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.60 and a 1 year high of $155.56.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 17,941 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,387,767.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 146,693 shares in the company, valued at $19,523,371.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Steel Dynamics news, VP Chad Bickford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $269,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,306,106. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 17,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,387,767.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 146,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,523,371.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

