TFB Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY)

TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMAY. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Chris Bulman Inc increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 1,823.6% during the third quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth about $221,000.

Shares of FMAY opened at $47.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.29 and a 200-day moving average of $45.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.52.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

