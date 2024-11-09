Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.400-2.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.1 billion-$16.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.3 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.40-2.50 EPS.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of TEVA opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of -20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.10.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 41.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.