Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,991 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $5,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth about $11,436,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,980,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 102.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 707,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 358,694 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $632,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,846,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,658,000 after purchasing an additional 991,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TME opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average is $12.85. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TME shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Daiwa America downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.03.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

