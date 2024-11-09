TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.297 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

TELUS has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years. TELUS has a dividend payout ratio of 151.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect TELUS to earn $0.76 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 151.3%.

NYSE TU traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $15.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,655,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,243. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75. TELUS has a 52-week low of $14.63 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Several research analysts have commented on TU shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded TELUS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

