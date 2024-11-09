Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.18, but opened at $11.24. Telecom Argentina shares last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 42,604 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Telecom Argentina in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.70 to $6.10 in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TEO

Telecom Argentina Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Telecom Argentina had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $967.38 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telecom Argentina

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000.

About Telecom Argentina

(Get Free Report)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.