TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $806.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.72 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. TEGNA updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.79. TEGNA has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

In other news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 154,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,718.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 50,016 shares of company stock worth $757,218 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

