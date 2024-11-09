TD Cowen Issues Positive Forecast for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Price

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Cowen from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.26.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Stock Down 8.7 %

ABNB traded down $12.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.61. 19,189,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,490,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.72. The company has a market cap of $86.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15. Airbnb has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $1,596,322.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,958.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.11, for a total transaction of $81,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 192,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,247,996.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $1,596,322.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,958.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,806 shares of company stock valued at $51,809,831 over the last 90 days. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Airbnb by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.