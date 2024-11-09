TD Cowen Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Stock Price

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Cowen from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CRSR. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Corsair Gaming from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.14.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of CRSR opened at $6.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Corsair Gaming has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.03 million. Corsair Gaming had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. Research analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corsair Gaming

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 96,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 11.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 13,940 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,180,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,072,000 after purchasing an additional 153,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,485,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,686,000 after acquiring an additional 64,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.