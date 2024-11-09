TCTC Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

TCTC Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ET. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 5,334,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,912,000 after purchasing an additional 555,445 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 19,380.5% in the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 59,692 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 491.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,290,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,297,000 after buying an additional 1,072,144 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,491.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,175,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,020,000 after buying an additional 3,913,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 15,350,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $246,376,000 after acquiring an additional 466,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.14. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $17.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.05.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.3225 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ET. Bank of America started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ET

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,308,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,562,909.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,308,859 shares in the company, valued at $67,562,909.12. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,667,200. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.