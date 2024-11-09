TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 165 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

TCTC Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $8,896,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,138,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.4% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,008.41.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total value of $723,042.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,522.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $831.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $789.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.92, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $896.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $867.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $561.65 and a 52 week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 56.22%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

