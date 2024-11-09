TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 1,174 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

TCTC Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Chubb comprises approximately 2.4% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Chubb worth $70,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Barclays started coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.37.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,558.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,558.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $281.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $113.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.73. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $216.26 and a fifty-two week high of $302.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.