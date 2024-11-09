TCTC Holdings LLC Reduces Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

TCTC Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 993,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,978 shares during the quarter. Old Republic International comprises about 1.2% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. TCTC Holdings LLC owned about 0.38% of Old Republic International worth $35,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 9.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 419,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,893,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 309.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 16,399 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter worth approximately $1,945,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 12.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 160,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,922,000 after buying an additional 17,831 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 20.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 108,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ORI opened at $36.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.28. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $37.16.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.55%.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ORI

About Old Republic International

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.