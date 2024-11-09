TCTC Holdings LLC Has $22.65 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

TCTC Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,208 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 21,565 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $22,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $436,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 22,180 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,123 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its stake in Comcast by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 17,398 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 13,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $43.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.71.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.75 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

