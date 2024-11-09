TCTC Holdings LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 93.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $139.34 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $95.98 and a 1-year high of $139.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.16 and a 200-day moving average of $126.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2513 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

