TCTC Holdings LLC Acquires 5,235 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,880,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 642.1% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $124.25 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $90.29 and a 12-month high of $124.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.78. The firm has a market cap of $90.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

