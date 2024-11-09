TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 122,036 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.07% of TC Energy worth $31,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in TC Energy by 72.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in TC Energy during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.28. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $50.22.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.822 dividend. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 116.80%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TC Energy in a report on Saturday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

