TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TASK. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TaskUs from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded TaskUs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TaskUs from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TaskUs from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.43.

TaskUs Stock Up 21.8 %

Shares of TASK stock traded up $3.39 on Friday, hitting $18.94. The stock had a trading volume of 927,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,896. TaskUs has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average is $13.63.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $237.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.15 million. TaskUs had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 5.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that TaskUs will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in TaskUs by 55.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in TaskUs during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in TaskUs by 101.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of TaskUs by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of TaskUs by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

