Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Trading Down 8.8 %

TANH stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,249,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,397,759. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.41. Tantech has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $2.89.

Get Tantech alerts:

Tantech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.