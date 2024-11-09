Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Tantech Trading Down 8.8 %
TANH stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,249,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,397,759. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.41. Tantech has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $2.89.
Tantech Company Profile
