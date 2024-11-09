Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.83) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.75) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.96) EPS.

SNDX has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.82.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SNDX traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $21.81. 907,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,442. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $25.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.33.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 428,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 151,021 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 291,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 46,463 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 135,200 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $1,022,000. Finally, First Turn Management LLC acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $13,147,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

