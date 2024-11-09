Susquehanna Increases MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Price Target to $17.00

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MRC. StockNews.com raised MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MRC Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of MRC Global stock opened at $13.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.77. MRC Global has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.17 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MRC Global will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MRC Global during the third quarter valued at $193,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in MRC Global by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,770,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,520,000 after purchasing an additional 20,407 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in MRC Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,607,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MRC Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in MRC Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

