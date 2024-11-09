Susquehanna Has Lowered Expectations for Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock Price

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRUS. Barclays lowered Cirrus Logic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $103.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.96. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $69.23 and a fifty-two week high of $147.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.12.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.23. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $541.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 4,350 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $591,774.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,704.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 8,183.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 665,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,935,000 after purchasing an additional 657,288 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 34.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,890,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,340,000 after acquiring an additional 486,086 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 68.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 460,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,619,000 after acquiring an additional 187,438 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth $23,250,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,363,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $588,977,000 after purchasing an additional 128,393 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

