Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target Lowered to C$7.50 at TD Securities

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Superior Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.91.
Superior Plus Price Performance
Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$578.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$710.53 million. Superior Plus had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.
Superior Plus Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,440.00%.
About Superior Plus
Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.
