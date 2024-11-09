Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.730-0.790 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $563.0 million-$570.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $564.2 million.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of SGC stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.44. 62,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,337. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.54 million, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.42. Superior Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.03 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.47%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Superior Group of Companies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael Benstock acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $134,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,848 shares in the company, valued at $7,852,755.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Loreen M. Spencer bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,911.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Benstock purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $134,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,852,755.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $206,700 over the last quarter. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

