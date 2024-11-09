Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13, Zacks reports. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Superior Group of Companies updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.730-0.790 EPS.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SGC traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $17.44. 62,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06. Superior Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.42.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Superior Group of Companies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Superior Group of Companies

In other Superior Group of Companies news, insider Jake Himelstein acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at $530,725. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Loreen M. Spencer purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,911.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jake Himelstein acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at $530,725. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $206,700 over the last ninety days. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

