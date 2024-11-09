Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Rating Lowered by Guggenheim

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Glj Research raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $10.23 on Thursday. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $22.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.88. The company had revenue of $523.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.76 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 9,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $181,261.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 334,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,708,610.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,142,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,679,711.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 9,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $181,261.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 334,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,708,610.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,840 shares of company stock valued at $2,755,487 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,706.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 385.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 883.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

