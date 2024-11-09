Summit Global Investments Invests $1.37 Million in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TT. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 63.2% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $410.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $380.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.06. The stock has a market cap of $92.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $220.62 and a fifty-two week high of $413.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.15.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

