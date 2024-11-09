Summit Global Investments Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Summit Global Investments decreased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $884,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Public Storage from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Public Storage from $358.00 to $344.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.71.

Public Storage Price Performance

PSA stock opened at $339.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $346.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.34. The stock has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $241.60 and a 1 year high of $369.99.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.61%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

