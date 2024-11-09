Summit Global Investments Grows Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,848,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,797,000 after purchasing an additional 718,122 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,536,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,181,000 after purchasing an additional 19,442 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Oshkosh by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,814,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,370,000 after purchasing an additional 78,235 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,434,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,235,000 after acquiring an additional 235,496 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 884,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,484,000 after acquiring an additional 21,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on OSK. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.14.

OSK opened at $111.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $127.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.37.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 19.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

