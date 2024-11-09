StockNews.com Upgrades Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) to “Strong-Buy”

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Down 2.5 %

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.22. 1,218,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,163. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.05. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $9.11.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 4.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 50,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 12.3% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 36,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. 6.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

