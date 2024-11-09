StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Provident Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PROV

Provident Financial Price Performance

Provident Financial stock opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $107.02 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average is $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Provident Financial has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $16.00.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Provident Financial had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $14.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Provident Financial will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Provident Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.33% of Provident Financial worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial

(Get Free Report)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.