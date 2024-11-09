StockNews.com Begins Coverage on New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NYCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.25 to $33.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.50 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.48.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average is $12.22. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.72 million. New York Community Bancorp had a negative net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 11.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post -3 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 81,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 19,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 18,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

