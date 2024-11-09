StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.28 on Thursday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.93) by $0.26. Analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 749,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 18.36% of Aptevo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

