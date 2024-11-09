Stiles Financial Services Inc Invests $207,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 26,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 183.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 102,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 19.6% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $58.42 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $58.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.33. The company has a market cap of $130.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.11 and a beta of 2.70.

Insider Activity

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $617,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,510,630 shares in the company, valued at $46,663,360.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $218,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,535,378. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $617,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,510,630 shares in the company, valued at $46,663,360.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,482,878 shares of company stock worth $1,044,202,496. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

