Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $1.71 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 859,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,914,000 after buying an additional 380,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 967,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,392,000 after acquiring an additional 379,747 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $121.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.91 and its 200-day moving average is $116.40. The firm has a market cap of $532.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.95.

About Exxon Mobil

Free Report

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

