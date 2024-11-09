Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $113.19 and last traded at $113.07, with a volume of 48362 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.69.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SF. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stifel Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.11 and a 200-day moving average of $87.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.10). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 268.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,411 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 270.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 26,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 19,291 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

