Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

SHOO has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Steven Madden from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.43.

Steven Madden Trading Down 2.1 %

SHOO stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.63. 1,340,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,524. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $32.71 and a twelve month high of $50.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.16.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $624.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.89 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 8.36%. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 35.74%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Steven Madden by 9,166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the first quarter worth $81,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

