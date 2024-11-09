Steven E. Cunningham Sells 2,455 Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 2,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $220,336.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,479,025. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Enova International Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ENVA stock opened at $100.63 on Friday. Enova International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.89 and a 12 month high of $102.11. The company has a quick ratio of 15.82, a current ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.86 and a 200-day moving average of $73.85.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $689.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.33 million. Enova International had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Enova International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Enova International from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Enova International from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Enova International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 32,779 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Enova International in the first quarter worth $223,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Enova International by 11.3% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 153,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,640,000 after buying an additional 15,519 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Enova International by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

