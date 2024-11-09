Stantec Inc. (STN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on January 15th

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Stantec stock opened at C$112.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$111.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$112.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$86.94 and a 1-year high of C$122.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.49 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%.

In other Stantec news, Director Vito Culmone purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$112.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$225,940.00. In other Stantec news, Director Asifa Samji bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$109.75 per share, with a total value of C$32,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$92,190. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. Also, Director Vito Culmone acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$112.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$225,940.00. Insiders bought a total of 2,445 shares of company stock worth $274,636 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Stantec from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James downgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$125.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Stantec to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$128.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$123.50.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

