Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.61 and last traded at $14.16, with a volume of 88823 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SRAD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sportradar Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sportradar Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Benchmark increased their price target on Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.26.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 180,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 142.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 40,621 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at $2,617,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at $4,131,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at $150,000.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

