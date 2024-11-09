SpiderRock Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $8,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,568,605,000 after purchasing an additional 35,263 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,076,268,000 after acquiring an additional 174,397 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 189,461.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 538,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,046,304,000 after purchasing an additional 538,071 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 6.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 345,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,523,000 after purchasing an additional 21,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total value of $5,145,810.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at $9,895,392.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FICO opened at $2,330.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $900.01 and a 1 year high of $2,351.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,947.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,641.34.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by ($0.10). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. The business had revenue of $453.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.78 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,130.00 to $2,374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,964.92.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

