Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Spectrum Brands worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 1,615.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 55,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 52,577 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 126,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,644,000 after purchasing an additional 77,835 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 126,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after buying an additional 25,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 217.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 165,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,740,000 after buying an additional 113,470 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

NYSE SPB opened at $92.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.23. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.27 and a 1-year high of $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $779.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.97 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 3.86%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

