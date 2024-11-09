SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,673 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 1.3% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC owned about 0.25% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $10,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLYV. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth about $306,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 85,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 135.2% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $92.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.89. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $69.14 and a twelve month high of $93.47.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

