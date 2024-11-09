SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.97 and last traded at $53.90, with a volume of 32403 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.66.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 199.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 227.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.