SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Sequent Asset Management LLC

Sequent Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,156 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 4.8% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 79,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after buying an additional 10,635 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8,434.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 17,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 706,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,616,000 after purchasing an additional 31,847 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $87.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.34. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $60.18 and a 1-year high of $87.78.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

