SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $69.27 and last traded at $69.26, with a volume of 651201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.82.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.58. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

