SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
SpartanNash stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.94. The company had a trading volume of 418,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,117. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.39.
SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.
