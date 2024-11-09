SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

SpartanNash Trading Down 4.2 %

SpartanNash stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.94. The company had a trading volume of 418,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,117. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.39.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in SpartanNash by 20.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 744,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after buying an additional 123,952 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,802,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SpartanNash by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 328,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 41,619 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth $789,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in SpartanNash by 31.5% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 160,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 38,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

