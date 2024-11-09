Source Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Source Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,546 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.5% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 58,621,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,865,000 after purchasing an additional 270,565 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,878,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,859 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,769,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,647,000 after buying an additional 1,529,043 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,868,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,395,000 after buying an additional 656,213 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,028,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,742,000 after buying an additional 281,791 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $73.81 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

