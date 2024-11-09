Source Financial Advisors LLC Has $969,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Source Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of JEPQ opened at $56.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.06. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.67 and a 12 month high of $56.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4936 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.48%.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.